Soil issues shape campaign for select...

Soil issues shape campaign for selectman in Uxbridge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday for a special election to fill the Board of Selectmen seat vacated in May when Lance Anderson resigned. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McCloskey Middle School, 62 Capron St. Three names appear on the ballot, but one of the candidates, Kristen LeBlanc of 242 North Main St., announced last week that she is no longer running because of personal reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec 14 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) May '16 Musikologist 13
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
$500 reward truck spotted in uxbridge plate 577... (Mar '16) Mar '16 mary 1
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC