Pedestrian injured in hit-run accident in Uxbridge

Saturday Dec 3

UXBRIDGE – A Rhode Island man who was struck by a vehicle that did not stop Friday night was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. The condition of the 19-year-old man and how the hit-and-run occurred was not provided by Uxbridge Police.

