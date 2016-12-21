Pedestrian badly hurt in hit-run accident in Uxbridge
UXBRIDGE – A Rhode Island man who was struck by a vehicle that did not stop Friday night was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he is reportedly in the intensive care unit. The pedestrian was struck in the area of 535 Quaker Highway at about 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Uxbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sutton Paving (Aug '08)
|Dec 14
|Joe Richard
|25
|Unibank CEO
|Oct '16
|Lone Ranger
|1
|Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cleef
|1
|Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Dave
|1
|Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|notracks
|4
|$500 reward truck spotted in uxbridge plate 577... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Uxbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC