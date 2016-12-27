Albert A. Garganigo, 99, of Shrewsbury

Albert A. Garganigo, 99, of Shrewsbury

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Albert A. "Lovey" Garganigo, 99, lifelong Shrewsbury resident and business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 after being stricken at home. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Charles and Minnie Garganigo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec 14 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) May '16 Musikologist 13
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
$500 reward truck spotted in uxbridge plate 577... (Mar '16) Mar '16 mary 1
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC