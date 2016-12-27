Albert A. Garganigo, 99, of Shrewsbury
Albert A. "Lovey" Garganigo, 99, lifelong Shrewsbury resident and business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 after being stricken at home. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Charles and Minnie Garganigo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uxbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sutton Paving (Aug '08)
|Dec 14
|Joe Richard
|25
|Unibank CEO
|Oct '16
|Lone Ranger
|1
|Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cleef
|1
|Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Dave
|1
|Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|notracks
|4
|$500 reward truck spotted in uxbridge plate 577... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|mary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Uxbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC