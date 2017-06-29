Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in...

Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly church bus collision

There are 10 comments on the MySanAntonio.com story from Thursday Jun 15, titled Uvalde grand jury to hear evidence in deadly church bus collision. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:

Authorities investigate after a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said.

Christine Dishman

Eagle Pass, TX

#1 Saturday Jun 17
not to worry we whites get away with everything he will walk away with a slap on the wrist and ready to go again so forget about warrants long live Donald trump.
Real deal

Corpus Christi, TX

#3 Sunday Jun 18
Christine Dishman wrote:
not to worry we whites get away with everything he will walk away with a slap on the wrist and ready to go again so forget about warrants long live Donald trump.
What's to hear he's a pendejo that did it , and all the people he killed were white so great for killing your own race pendeja

Mexican

Corpus Christi, TX

#4 Sunday Jun 18
Real deal wrote:
<quoted text>

What's to hear he's a pendejo that did it , and all the people he killed were white so great for killing your own race pendeja
Good one . now say something you dumbass. Whites are so stupid !!! Lol

Laredo

Laredo, TX

#5 Sunday Jun 18
Mexican wrote:
<quoted text>

Good one . now say something you dumbass. Whites are so stupid !!! Lol
This guy was white and he will pay for his crimes. Percentage wise, you're more likely to be killed by a DRUNKEN ILLEGAL ALIEN BEAN, than by anyone else.

Ten speed

Uvalde, TX

#6 Sunday Jun 18
Numerous people were killed and all you guys are arguing over is race.
Ignore these white people don't fall into their ugly ways

Concern for the children

Houston, TX

#7 Sunday Jun 18
I be dammed, after all these centuries we still talk stupid shit and haven't learned a nothing from the past , every race, regardless of color has those assholes that drink, do drugs and get behind the wheel of a rolling accident wait for that special retard to take an Innocent life. Anybody, even your president that would drink and drive causing the death of another should be on death roll. Hey maybe your president will give him a pardon!
el chava

Eagle Pass, TX

#8 Sunday Jun 18
he will.
Concern for the children

Houston, TX

#9 Monday Jun 19
I bet it would be different if that was one of your family members that was in the van. "OOPs Took me a minute , it is a family member. the driver is.
I can burn my trash again because we paled on the future of clean air act, screw the children. Mr Trump profit over people after all it is the American way.
Yeah

United States

#10 Monday Jun 19
Where was God to protect a church bus?
Answer..
There is no god
Concern for the children

United States

#11 Thursday Jun 22
Yeah wrote:
Where was God to protect a church bus?
Answer..
There is no god
Hell yes brother you do live in reality, no god raised his and created what took billions of years to create. Our government spends millions on research into where and how we got here because they don't believe that stupid crap that some magical /mystical God did all this. To think that a God created all that we know and on the seventh day he rested is the dumbest thing and they need to be in a nut house because they are stupid. They are truly the problem in america because they believe that God will save them in the end so they do nothing about this screwed county we are giving our children
We were only to believe in fair tales as a child but some fools never grew up. They still believe Santa Clause, after all they believe in a god

