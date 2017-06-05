Lancair Brings Back Mako
Lancair International , which was taken over earlier this year by Mark and Conrad Huffstutler in Uvalde, Texas, is bringing back the four-place, fixed-gear Mako as a competitor to the Cirrus SR22 and Cessna TTx. The Mako is closely related to the TTx, which started out as the Columbia 350/400 - a certified sidestep to Lancair's experimental product line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Flying.
