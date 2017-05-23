Airborne 05.22.17: Court Nukes FAA Mo...

Airborne 05.22.17: Court Nukes FAA Model Drone Regs, Lancair Moves, Virgin Orbit

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Aero-News Network

The hobby drone industry just got a bit shook up... The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. has ruled that the FAA violated the FAA Modernization and Reform Act of 2012 when it required the registration of model aircraft, including drones, that are flown strictly for recreational purposes, and has vacated the Registration Rule for those aircraft. Maryland attorney John Taylor challenged the registration requirement based on Section 336, saying that the rule was unlawful as applied to model aircraft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uvalde Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosa Aleman n Adrian M. 4 min Lizette 4
Breakups 13 min Canadian skin flute 4
Hispanics driver's 17 min Canadian skin flute 73
Uvalde cops 18 min Spicy Meat curta... 2
Swingers and cuckolds 22 min Veiny meat thermo... 32
Lauren boatright 1 hr Wife 1
Leona apartments (Oct '16) 1 hr Candi 35
See all Uvalde Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uvalde Forum Now

Uvalde Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uvalde Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Uvalde, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC