Airborne 05.22.17: Court Nukes FAA Model Drone Regs, Lancair Moves, Virgin Orbit

The hobby drone industry just got a bit shook up... The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. has ruled that the FAA violated the FAA Modernization and Reform Act of 2012 when it required the registration of model aircraft, including drones, that are flown strictly for recreational purposes, and has vacated the Registration Rule for those aircraft. Maryland attorney John Taylor challenged the registration requirement based on Section 336, saying that the rule was unlawful as applied to model aircraft.

