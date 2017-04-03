Video, 911 calls capture moments before a pickup truck plowed into a bus, killing 13
The first 911 call came just past noon on Wednesday, nearly 20 minutes before a fatal crash killed more than a dozen seniors. "I'm following this guy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mari Cardoza
|33 min
|We can c it
|40
|Selen Tristan
|1 hr
|Mike
|6
|Martha arias
|1 hr
|Big d
|1
|susan from LHH
|3 hr
|who
|2
|Ex-Uvalde jailer among 13 indicted in cocaine-t... (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Efrain
|6
|accident
|4 hr
|Drug freel
|37
|Elvia Rojas
|7 hr
|Licha
|19
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC