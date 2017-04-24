Texas police officer faked his death ...

Texas police officer faked his death and fled to Mexico

Austin Police Department officer Coleman Martin staged his death and fled to Mexico, according to a police affidavit released on April 28, 2017. Police in Texas believe that Coleman Martin, an officer with the Austin Police Department, staged his death and is alive in Mexico, officials said Friday.

