Texas police officer faked his death and fled to Mexico
Austin Police Department officer Coleman Martin staged his death and fled to Mexico, according to a police affidavit released on April 28, 2017. Police in Texas believe that Coleman Martin, an officer with the Austin Police Department, staged his death and is alive in Mexico, officials said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena r&d
|46 min
|Sam
|31
|Big E
|51 min
|Lairs
|19
|Police academy in uvalde
|1 hr
|Student
|3
|dispatch julie
|1 hr
|Julie
|13
|Jen diagnosed autism
|1 hr
|Frank Rangel
|5
|Hispanics driver's
|2 hr
|U racist
|14
|Janice Estrada "Martinez"
|3 hr
|Joe
|9
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC