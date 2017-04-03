Grandma Emily Smith Whitley
This is just another story of the pioneer women that lived and settled in this part of the country when it was just country. Another story of women who helped build this country, such as those tough women who helped dig the old mill, race in Bandera or those with such grit as Sarah Kinchaloe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bandera County Courier.
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selena from r&d sales her food stamps to her we...
|3 min
|Customer
|7
|Cassidy lansberg
|50 min
|oneofakind
|4
|Fragk Alvarez
|3 hr
|Secret
|2
|eloisa hdz
|3 hr
|Fight
|7
|Rat
|3 hr
|Rats
|4
|Full blood labs for sale $200obo
|3 hr
|Perras
|9
|Chapo is president
|4 hr
|Chapioo
|4
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC