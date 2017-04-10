Feds reveal initial findings in fatal bus crash investigation
Here's what we know about the tragic crash that killed 13 people near Garner State Park. 1. A truck driven by a Jack D. Young, 20, collided with a van carrying a church group on March 29, 2017 on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, resulting in 13 deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Covarrubias (Ray)
|24 min
|hoski
|5
|Selena Tristan
|59 min
|West
|7
|La Flaka Skinny Elvia Rojas La Pryor
|6 hr
|Lazaro
|16
|Presidents net Worth OMG (Jan '15)
|9 hr
|Net worth
|8
|Maricela Sanchez
|9 hr
|Ms Midnight
|3
|Full blood labs for sale $200obo
|10 hr
|For sale
|17
|Martha Z
|11 hr
|Yolis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC