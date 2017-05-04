Family files lawsuit in fatal church ...

Family files lawsuit in fatal church bus crash

There are 5 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from Tuesday Apr 18, titled Family files lawsuit in fatal church bus crash. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

Jack Young, a photo from the Leakey High School yearbook. Young was the driver of a pickup truck which was in a head-on collision with a van resulting in deaths of 13 people.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

triple-t

Since: Apr 11

242

Location hidden
#1 Tuesday Apr 18
Bout time
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Yeah

Carrizo Springs, TX

#2 Tuesday Apr 18
triple-t wrote:
Bout time
No jail time for this punk ????
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
13 more to go

Corpus Christi, TX

#3 Tuesday Apr 18
Yeah wrote:
<quoted text>
No jail time for this punk ????
Need 13 more families to file lawsuit against this punk
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jack

Houston, TX

#4 Tuesday Apr 18
13 more to go wrote:
<quoted text>
Need 13 more families to file lawsuit against this punk
I will go free. I am white and have a rich daddy.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
U getting sued

United States

#5 Wednesday Apr 19
13 more to go wrote:
<quoted text>
Need 13 more families to file lawsuit against this punk
Lawsuit time
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uvalde Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who been cheating on the down low 11 min Lol 1
Fragk Alvarez 36 min Drama 12
Jaqueline miranda 40 min Alvarez family 2
Frank Alvarez 42 min Alvarez 3
Luis ortiz 1 hr He a loser 5
Martha Z 1 hr Esmi 4
Nuvani 2 hr Romona P 1
See all Uvalde Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uvalde Forum Now

Uvalde Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uvalde Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Uvalde, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC