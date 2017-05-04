European court rules against Russia o...

European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

The European Court of Human Rights says that Russia failed to adequately protect victims of a 2004 school siege in the city of Beslan that left more than 300 people dead. In a ruling Thursday, the France-based court said authorities did not take necessary preventive measures to save lives.

