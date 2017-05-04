European court rules against Russia over 2004 school siege
The European Court of Human Rights says that Russia failed to adequately protect victims of a 2004 school siege in the city of Beslan that left more than 300 people dead. In a ruling Thursday, the France-based court said authorities did not take necessary preventive measures to save lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who been cheating on the down low
|11 min
|Lol
|1
|Fragk Alvarez
|36 min
|Drama
|12
|Jaqueline miranda
|40 min
|Alvarez family
|2
|Frank Alvarez
|42 min
|Alvarez
|3
|Luis ortiz
|1 hr
|He a loser
|5
|Martha Z
|1 hr
|Esmi
|4
|Nuvani
|2 hr
|Romona P
|1
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC