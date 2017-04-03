Continental To Test Tires Made in Americas at New Indoor Track

Continental To Test Tires Made in Ame...

Continental Tire the Americas LLC plans to build a $10 million indoor tire testing facility at its existing proving grounds in Uvalde, Texas. The Advanced Indoor Evaluation Center is designed to provide indoor test capacity for all tires manufactured in Continental's North and South American plants.

