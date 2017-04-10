Church bus crash victim released from S.A.-area hospital
Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT and detail what happened moments before the crash. Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT and detail what happened moments before the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Covarrubias (Ray)
|24 min
|hoski
|5
|Selena Tristan
|59 min
|West
|7
|La Flaka Skinny Elvia Rojas La Pryor
|6 hr
|Lazaro
|16
|Presidents net Worth OMG (Jan '15)
|9 hr
|Net worth
|8
|Maricela Sanchez
|9 hr
|Ms Midnight
|3
|Full blood labs for sale $200obo
|10 hr
|For sale
|17
|Martha Z
|11 hr
|Yolis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC