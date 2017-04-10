Church bus crash victim released from S.A.-area hospital

Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT and detail what happened moments before the crash. Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT and detail what happened moments before the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.