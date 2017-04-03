Caller moments before church bus crash: 'Somebody needs to stop
Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT and detail what happened moments before the crash. Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT Audio of emergency calls made to the Real County Sheriff's Office by Jody Kuchler, a Leakey resident, were obtained by KSAT and detail what happened moments before the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mari Cardoza
|32 min
|We can c it
|40
|Selen Tristan
|1 hr
|Mike
|6
|Martha arias
|1 hr
|Big d
|1
|susan from LHH
|3 hr
|who
|2
|Ex-Uvalde jailer among 13 indicted in cocaine-t... (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Efrain
|6
|accident
|4 hr
|Drug freel
|37
|Elvia Rojas
|7 hr
|Licha
|19
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC