Backers of texting-while-driving ban optimistic about bill's

Gov. Greg Abbott hasn't said publicly whether he'll sign a ban on texting while driving, a practice that may have played a key role in an accident in which 13 people were killed after their church mini-bus was struck by a pickup. But some backers of the ban, who are optimistic they can get the measure to Abbott's desk, said he has indicated he'll support it.

