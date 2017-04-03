Witness: Truck driver said he was tex...

Witness: Truck driver said he was texting before fatal crash

There are 4 comments on the MySanAntonio.com story from Friday Mar 31, titled Witness: Truck driver said he was texting before fatal crash. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:

Here's what we know about the tragic crash that killed 13 people near Garner State Park. 1. A truck driven by a Jack D. Young, 20, collided with a van carrying a church group on March 29, 2017 on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park, resulting in 13 deaths.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

triple-t

Since: Apr 11

239

Location hidden
#1 Friday Mar 31
Punish him to the fullest extent of the law

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
HE WILL GET AWAY

Corpus Christi, TX

#2 Friday Mar 31
triple-t wrote:
Punish him to the fullest extent of the law
wake up people

he is white he will get away with 13 murders, on the other hand if he been brown or black they'd be warming up the electric chair by now,, SO NOW THEY WILL FIND A WAY TO PROVE HIS INNOCENCE

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Yep

Corpus Christi, TX

#3 Friday Mar 31
HE WILL GET AWAY wrote:
<quoted text> wake up people

he is white he will get away with 13 murders, on the other hand if he been brown or black they'd be warming up the electric chair by now,, SO NOW THEY WILL FIND A WAY TO PROVE HIS INNOCENCE
This is true. Just watch he going to get away with it cause he WHITE
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
el chava

Eagle Pass, TX

#5 Monday
has he been charged with anything yet?no and he won't all gringos get away with murder and other hard core crimes.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uvalde Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mari Cardoza 33 min We can c it 40
Selen Tristan 1 hr Mike 6
Martha arias 1 hr Big d 1
susan from LHH 3 hr who 2
News Ex-Uvalde jailer among 13 indicted in cocaine-t... (Jun '11) 3 hr Efrain 6
accident 4 hr Drug freel 37
Elvia Rojas 7 hr Licha 19
See all Uvalde Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uvalde Forum Now

Uvalde Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uvalde Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Uvalde, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 280,081,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC