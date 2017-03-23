Texas company lets you drive real tan...

Texas company lets you drive real tanks, fire rounds and blow stuff up

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: ABC News

DriveTanks.com has set up shop at an 18,000-acre ranch in Uvalde, Texas, about two hours west of San Antonio, where people can take control of real tanks on battlefield courses set up with special effects to recreate scenes that seem right out of "Saving Private Ryan." His collection has tanks from various countries, including the United States, Germany and Russia, as well as "big guns," such as anti-tank guns, a Howitzer and a few mortars, and machine guns all from different wartime periods, including World War II and the Korean War.

