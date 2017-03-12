Texas AgriLife breeding program conce...

Texas AgriLife breeding program concentrates on vegetables

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Southwest Farm Press

Texas AgriLife vegetable breeding goal is to directly benefit the Texas vegetable industry, especially producers in South, Southwest and Central Texas. vegetable breeding program at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Uvalde could bring improved onion, watermelon, tomato and black-eyed pea varieties to producers in South and Central Texas.

Uvalde, TX

