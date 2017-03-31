LISTEN: 911 calls on erratic driver minutes before deadly church bus crash
In this aerial image made from a video provided by KABB/WOAI authorities respond to a deadly crash involving a van carrying church members and a pickup truck on U.S. 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mari Cardoza
|33 min
|We can c it
|40
|Selen Tristan
|1 hr
|Mike
|6
|Martha arias
|1 hr
|Big d
|1
|susan from LHH
|3 hr
|who
|2
|Ex-Uvalde jailer among 13 indicted in cocaine-t... (Jun '11)
|3 hr
|Efrain
|6
|accident
|4 hr
|Drug freel
|37
|Elvia Rojas
|7 hr
|Licha
|19
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC