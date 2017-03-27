Goat, lamb entrants have their time i...

Goat, lamb entrants have their time in spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: TheMonitor.com

MERCEDES,Tx- Jena Avalos,9, and Olga Guadalupe Zuniga,9 of Rio Hondo with their Boer goat "Billy the Kid" at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds in Mercedes Wednesday March 14,2017. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] MERCEDES,Tx- Participants try and control their lambs during the judging area at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show grounds in Mercedes Wednesday March 14,2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uvalde Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
accident 5 min Yeah 24
Wifes that cheat on there husbands 1 hr Fire girl 10
Any Single women looking for a good time? (Jan '14) 3 hr Mikey 9
Garrett arp (Aug '12) 4 hr Corey 3
Elvia Rojas 4 hr Vende carros 14
Brianna cuellar 4 hr Duh 7
Mari Cardoza 4 hr Mari 37
See all Uvalde Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uvalde Forum Now

Uvalde Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uvalde Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Uvalde, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,827

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC