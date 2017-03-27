Callers saw a pickup truck swerving b...

Callers saw a pickup truck swerving before Texas crash

Alarmed motorists called police to report an erratic pickup truck driver, 20, just moments before he crashed into a bus and killed 13 elderly church choir members The driver of the bus, retired teacher Murray Barrett, and 11 passengers died at the scene while another died later at the hospital Texas law enforcement officials received calls about a pickup driving erratically just before the truck crashed into a minibus, killing 13 elderly churchgoers returning from a retreat. One man called the dispatch line just past noon on Wednesday to report that a white Dodge pickup was swerving on the road in Uvalde County in southwest Texas.

