12 killed, 3 injured in wreck involving Church bus from First Baptist New Braunfels
According to an Uvalde County church, a bus carrying members of their congregation has been involved in a fatal wreck. A Texas State Trooper has reported that at least 12 people were killed and 3 were injured A post on the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels Facebook page said that the passengers on the church bus were members of their senior adults ministry.
