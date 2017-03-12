12 killed, 3 injured in wreck involvi...

12 killed, 3 injured in wreck involving Church bus from First Baptist New Braunfels

Wednesday

According to an Uvalde County church, a bus carrying members of their congregation has been involved in a fatal wreck. A Texas State Trooper has reported that at least 12 people were killed and 3 were injured A post on the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels Facebook page said that the passengers on the church bus were members of their senior adults ministry.

