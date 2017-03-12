12 killed, 3 hurt when church bus and...

12 killed, 3 hurt when church bus and truck crash in Texas

Wednesday

A major collision has shut down Highway 83 near Garner State Park, the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed there have been at least 12 fatalities in the accident. ( A major collision has shut down Highway 83 near Garner State Park, the Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed there have been at least 12 fatalities in the accident.

