12 dead, 3 injured in church van-truck crash in Texas, officials say

UVALDE, Texas - Twelve people were killed and three others were injured Wednesday when a van carrying 14 church members and a pickup truck collided on a two-lane Texas highway, authorities said. The group of senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas, was returning from a retreat when the crash occurred, a church statement said.

