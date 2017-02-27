Conservation tillage for high-value crops: does it pay?
The study revealed strip tillage had positive results on both yield of marketable watermelons and sugar content. It also improved various aspects of soil biological composition, including bacteria, fungi and certain nematodes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Farm Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Blanco
|3 min
|Billy
|3
|Lunas on Brice
|8 min
|Bartender
|3
|joey esparza (Apr '10)
|52 min
|Sick
|30
|Rosa Aleman
|1 hr
|LoL
|1
|addicted to klimax (Dec '13)
|2 hr
|Canadian skin flute
|31
|Trump
|2 hr
|Canadian skin flute
|13
|Cabrito selling climax and messing everyone in ...
|3 hr
|Stfu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC