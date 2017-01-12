Wac'Em Broadheads Introduces the New Steel Expandable

UVALDE, Texas - - Wac'Em expandables are back for their sophomore season and are continuing their remarkable growth with the addition of American-forged steel expandables. Offering unrivaled strength and durability, the steel versions are an impressive addition to Wac'Em's supremely accurate line of expandable broadheads, which offer a complete mix of field-point precision and efficiency with a sleek, eye-catching design and incredible pass-through power.

