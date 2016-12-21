PIT Group to host first-ever US Energ...

PIT Group to host first-ever US Energotest

Tuesday Dec 13

The Montreal-based organization has announced it will be hosting its first US-based Energotest Feb. 13-17, 2017 at the Continental Truck Tires Uvalde Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas. "This first Energotest in the US will showcase the credibility of our team of highly qualified experts by providing accurate, verified data on the performance of technologies for fleets and technology providers in the US," said Yves Provencher, PIT Group manager.

