PIT Group to host first-ever US Energotest
The Montreal-based organization has announced it will be hosting its first US-based Energotest Feb. 13-17, 2017 at the Continental Truck Tires Uvalde Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas. "This first Energotest in the US will showcase the credibility of our team of highly qualified experts by providing accurate, verified data on the performance of technologies for fleets and technology providers in the US," said Yves Provencher, PIT Group manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truck News.
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ojitos bonitos
|3 hr
|OjitosBonitos
|24
|Chalito camacho
|4 hr
|lookatthatsht
|4
|Alyssa valenzuela
|4 hr
|really
|11
|Taco way & shell is closing!!!!
|6 hr
|Do they
|8
|Gas station next to auto zone
|6 hr
|wow
|3
|Is putttta de Vanessa Gonzalez
|11 hr
|Crack dealer
|1
|Danielle and baby daddy
|11 hr
|Cps
|3
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC