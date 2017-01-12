PIT Group announces U.S. Energotest Campaign

PIT Group, an engineering and research group for the North American trucking industry, announced its first U.S. Energotest campaign . PIT Group's Energotest will be held at the Continental Truck Tires Uvalde Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas from Feb.13 17, 2017 with a VIP & Media Day to be held on Feb. 16, 2017, according to the company.

