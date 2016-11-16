Scientists discover the fastest bats ever recorded, and they are faster than any bird.
When it comes to fast flying animals, our minds naturally turn to the birds. But it turns out that, just like birds, some bats fly quickly while others mosey about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bad Astronomy Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uvalde Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ojitos bonitos
|3 hr
|OjitosBonitos
|24
|Chalito camacho
|4 hr
|lookatthatsht
|4
|Alyssa valenzuela
|4 hr
|really
|11
|Taco way & shell is closing!!!!
|6 hr
|Do they
|8
|Gas station next to auto zone
|6 hr
|wow
|3
|Is putttta de Vanessa Gonzalez
|11 hr
|Crack dealer
|1
|Danielle and baby daddy
|11 hr
|Cps
|3
Find what you want!
Search Uvalde Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC