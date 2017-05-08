Utica's Peregrine Falcons Have First ...

Utica's Peregrine Falcons Have First Hatches Of The Season

The first chick hatched at the Downtown Utica nest site on the15th floor of the Adirondack Bank Building early Tuesday morning, and a second egg hatched about ten hours later. This is the fourth consecutive year that "Astrid" and "Ares" have produced young in Utica.

