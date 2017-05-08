Utica man on parole charged with assa...

Utica man on parole charged with assaulting deputy outside county building

A man who was in a fight Thursday inside a government office building assaulted a sheriff's deputy when the deputy tried to arrest him, the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said. Deputes responded to a fight between two men on the first floor of the Oneida County Office Building.

