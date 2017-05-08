Utica Councilman on Extending Term-Limits, Downtown Hospital Project
"I'm a very strong proponent of term-limits, and I understand the converse argumentbut I took this job knowing that I'd have eight years to work on the council, and I planned out my eight years - God willing another two more [years] to make my eight", Marino said. "I have no intention irrespective of what happens with that petition that they've got floating around to [seek another term on the council beyond eight years]."
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chuck Scummer
|4 min
|Tar and Nicotine
|2
|A Goombah Utica Mother's Day
|44 min
|RashyRiggsStinkyJim
|28
|Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16)
|47 min
|Justice
|290
|Tenney celebrates
|1 hr
|I doubt that
|19
|Howard (Harry) Potter
|1 hr
|Insider
|11
|Obama had affair with Susan Rice (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Vic
|7
|4 cents on the dollar.
|2 hr
|Swing and a Miss
|3
|Recycling MESS in New Hartford
|3 hr
|mikey
|66
|Sounds Fishy
|6 hr
|Theres More Fishi...
|19
|Canucks pulling out?
|10 hr
|Nope
|79
|
