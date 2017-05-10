There are on the Lite 98.7 story from Tuesday, titled Utica Area Fixer-Uppers On The Market. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

Are your handy with tools, plumbing and paint? Do you spend much of your weekends at Lowe's or Home Depot? Well, you may be interested in these Utica fixer-uppers that are currently on the market. We'll call this the "Black and White" house, based on the white siding with black shutters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.