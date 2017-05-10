Utica Area Fixer-Uppers On The Market

Utica Area Fixer-Uppers On The Market

There are 1 comment on the Lite 98.7 story from Tuesday, titled Utica Area Fixer-Uppers On The Market. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

Are your handy with tools, plumbing and paint? Do you spend much of your weekends at Lowe's or Home Depot? Well, you may be interested in these Utica fixer-uppers that are currently on the market. We'll call this the "Black and White" house, based on the white siding with black shutters.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Everybody Hates Shootica

Long Island City, NY

#1 17 hrs ago
Aren't they all "fixer-uppers" in Shootica?(Is that the new phrase for derelict structures these days?)

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A Goombah Utica Mother's Day 5 min RashyRiggsStinkyJim 43
Why isn't TAZZ "Half-Downs Hanna" allowed to dr... 6 min The City of Riggies 22
Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16) 24 min Adam 319
moron poster The City of Riggies why is this co... 39 min to coward riggs 1
Joseph Hobaica and his hooker fetish 41 min Arab 5
how MANY 14NM FABS DO THEY MAKE IN AFRICA 53 min to coward riggs 14
Saranac trailer park Thursdays 55 min The City of Riggies 16
Joe Morelli: Stage 4 Cancer! 8 hr Pleaze 13
Wheres Those Jobs 11 hr Feels Good 36
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC