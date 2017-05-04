Upstate NY man joining Inventors Hall...

Upstate NY man joining Inventors Hall of Fame for laser work

Thursday

Marshall Jones of Glenville will be inducted Thursday into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Washington for his pioneering work with industrial lasers. It's a profoundly thrilling moment for a man who lived his early years on a Long Island duck farm, and a rare honor, for there are only 547 members of the Hall -- only about 100 of whom are still living -- out of an estimated 2 million engineers working in America today.

