Upstate NY man joining Inventors Hall of Fame for laser work
Marshall Jones of Glenville will be inducted Thursday into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in Washington for his pioneering work with industrial lasers. It's a profoundly thrilling moment for a man who lived his early years on a Long Island duck farm, and a rare honor, for there are only 547 members of the Hall -- only about 100 of whom are still living -- out of an estimated 2 million engineers working in America today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canucks pulling out?
|1 hr
|Utica mouths
|44
|Newly released prisoners and sex offenders livi... (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|Ray Poe
|27
|Swampdrivers Band (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Falls Guy
|51
|Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing
|3 hr
|Nope
|3
|Anyone go to the Mayor's Ball last night ?
|3 hr
|tyrone b
|14
|You met a boy, I met a women
|3 hr
|FAAAG
|2
|Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16)
|4 hr
|Brad
|262
|New Hartford Police Chief Michael S. Inserra - ...
|12 hr
|Juan
|27
|Tenney- One termer
|17 hr
|U R A Blatherer
|40
|NH City of Suckers
|20 hr
|Thanks
|64
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC