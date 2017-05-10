Trial of NY woman charged with killin...

Trial of NY woman charged with killing boss wrapping up

Closing statements are being made in the murder trial of a central New York woman charged with fatally poisoning her boss two years ago. The prosecution and 24-year-old Kaitlyn Conley's defense attorney are making their summations Thursday in her second-degree murder trial in Oneida County Court in Utica.

