The 10 Commandments Of Chicken Riggies

Other than half moons, Utica is known for Chicken Riggies . If we had a book of Utica, this list would be the 10 Commandments of Chicken Riggies.

Pathetic

United States

#1 22 hrs ago
Uticans are pathetic. Renamed chicken righties are famous? Lol. Renamed black and white cookies are famous?

The only thing Utica is known for is failure. How's that nano? How's that Utica sign? Lol

Pathetic

United States

#2 22 hrs ago
Pathetic wrote:
Uticans are pathetic. Renamed chicken righties are famous? Lol. Renamed black and white cookies are famous?

The only thing Utica is known for is failure. How's that nano? How's that Utica sign? Lol
*rigatoni

Not even apple spellcheck recognizes rigatoni let alone "riggies". Lol

The City of Riggies

Watervliet, NY

#3 17 hrs ago
Did someone say Riggies?
Uticans LOVE Riggies!! They slurp them up as they watch the horrible fail that surrounds them

Funny

United States

#4 5 hrs ago
Pathetic wrote:
Uticans are pathetic. Renamed chicken righties are famous? Lol. Renamed black and white cookies are famous?

The only thing Utica is known for is failure. How's that nano? How's that Utica sign? Lol
When I first read the topic I didn't think much until I just read the thread now i had to think "did I write that"? LMAO! The IP made me rethink it twice then I saw the NIN hate Xs from the pathetic Uticans and realized i wasn't the only one!

Jim Martin Design Team

Utica, NY

#5 5 hrs ago
Pathetic wrote:
Uticans are pathetic. Renamed chicken righties are famous? Lol. Renamed black and white cookies are famous?

The only thing Utica is known for is failure. How's that nano? How's that Utica sign? Lol
Yeah, Philly Cheese Steak.

Big deal.

Just take some rehashed shaved rib-eye, fry it up and add onions, peppers, and mushrooms (boring veggies) and cheese (how bland is that?) and put it on a roll. DERP! Oh, and let's use the nickname of our town to dumb it down so it sounds like a 5th-grader can order it.

"I'll have a philly cheese, please!"

What an absoluteFuckingAssClown you truly are. The sad thing is, your "food" arguments are your strongest.

Jim Martin Design Team

Utica, NY

#6 5 hrs ago
Funny wrote:
<quoted text>When I first read the topic I didn't think much until I just read the thread now i had to think "did I write that"? LMAO! The IP made me rethink it twice then I saw the NIN hate Xs from the pathetic Uticans and realized i wasn't the only one!
OMG, that soooooooooo funny!

STFU

United States

#7 2 hrs ago
How's the butthurt?

