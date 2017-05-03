Sex offender accused of forcibly touc...

Sex offender accused of forcibly touching teen in Utica

1 hr ago

William Moonen II, 21, of Rome, was arrested Wednesday and charged with subjecting a teenage girl to "inappropriate contact" in Utica late last month, said Investigator Melissa Bolton, of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. It is at least the third time Moonen has been charged with a sex offense in the last four years.

