Review in Little Falls: Have You Ever Been to the 'Copper Moose?'

If you're up for a different place for dinner or a few drinks, we think you should make your way to Little Falls and stop by the Copper Moose Ale House. After living in Central New York for more than two years, I finally got the opportunity to check out this restaurant in Little Falls that people have been telling me about since Well, probably since the first or second week I was in the area.

