Review in Little Falls: Have You Ever Been to the 'Copper Moose?'
If you're up for a different place for dinner or a few drinks, we think you should make your way to Little Falls and stop by the Copper Moose Ale House. After living in Central New York for more than two years, I finally got the opportunity to check out this restaurant in Little Falls that people have been telling me about since Well, probably since the first or second week I was in the area.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|5 min
|Princess Hey
|1,105
|Tenney celebrates
|19 min
|Asskisser Claudia
|2
|People Stay in Utica for the Food!
|27 min
|fyi
|16
|2 New Utica hotels EMPTY EVERY NIGHT!
|36 min
|He Still Counts Cars
|10
|Wheres Those Jobs
|39 min
|U R Outta Luck
|17
|Utica Miss Barge Canal Fitness Contest
|46 min
|Lauren
|1
|Like jill reale better with a cold
|50 min
|baretta1976
|4
|A Goombah Utica Mother's Day
|1 hr
|sanders
|25
|Recycling MESS in New Hartford
|1 hr
|Cluster fjck
|64
|Sounds Fishy
|1 hr
|Terribly Fishy
|18
|
|Canucks pulling out?
|2 hr
|Nope
|79
|On The Mark
|8 hr
|spineless
|72
