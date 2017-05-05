Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing

There are 3 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Friday May 5, titled Retail Pain: JC Gander Mtn. closing. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:

RETAIL PAIN: JC Gander Mtn. closing A tumultuous retail environment has claimed the Johnson City outlet of a national retailer.

Ribbon Cutting

#1 Friday
Will duh mayor have a ribbon cutting for the official closing?

Franklin

#2 Saturday
When your disposable income is nothing, what do they expect.

Nope

#3 Saturday
It is a problem with retail in general around the country and not just Utica.
FYI, Gander Mountain just released it is now closing all stores across the country
http://www.kansas.com/news/business/retail/ar...

The problem is more related to the internet than disposable income....

