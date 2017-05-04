MVCC To Host Informational Sessions O...

MVCC To Host Informational Sessions On Excelsior Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting two informational sessions on Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan for free SUNY tuition. The sessions will be held May 8th on the Utica campus and on May 18th at the Rome campus from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Under the Excelsior program, New York residents who family household income does not exceed $100,000 for the 2017-18 academic year will be able to attend a SUNY or CUNY college tuition free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Utica really KNEW what was going on with...... 3 min Keep crying 27
NH City of Suckers 4 min Birdbrains 51
Tenney- One termer 4 min One Term Hack 18
New Hartford Police Chief Michael S. Inserra - ... 5 min StinkyJim 5
New Hartford is the new Ghetto of Utica! 39 min Shred 10
State Police call off search because of a rain ... 50 min Box 16
Brittany Pape, most unprofessional inappropriat... 1 hr Smell ya later 4
Biggest Douchebags in Utica 3 hr Bad news bears 58
Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16) 6 hr Cahoots 238
Females who suck in bed! Wed Abombs315 45
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Egypt
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,916 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC