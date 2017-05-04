MVCC To Host Informational Sessions On Excelsior Scholarship
Mohawk Valley Community College will be hosting two informational sessions on Governor Andrew Cuomo's plan for free SUNY tuition. The sessions will be held May 8th on the Utica campus and on May 18th at the Rome campus from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Under the Excelsior program, New York residents who family household income does not exceed $100,000 for the 2017-18 academic year will be able to attend a SUNY or CUNY college tuition free.
