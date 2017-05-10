Kaitlyn Conley, rejected by victim's son, killed his mom to get him back, ADA says

Kaitlyn Conley, rejected by the victim's son and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Adam Yoder, killed his mother to get him to take her back, the prosecution said in the trial's closing arguments. When that didn't work, Conley changed her motive and decided to frame him for the murder as revenge for rejecting her, Oneida County Assistant District Attorney Laurie Lisi argued Thursday.

