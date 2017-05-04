I Love My Parks Day Comes to Utica Parks

I Love My Parks Day Comes to Utica Parks

New York State Parks is holding a state-wide volunteer project this Saturday for "I Love My Parks Day". There will be a number of events at parks around the area, and the Central New York Conservancy will be hosting the event in Utica.

