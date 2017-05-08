Forest Hill Cemetery in Utica Nominated for State and National Registers of Historic Places
If you have ever driven on Oneida Street in Utica near Memorial Parkway you are sure to have seen the gated entrance to Forest Hill Cemetery. The burial grounds first built in 1849 is one of twenty properties selected by Governor Cuomo to be nominated to State and National Registers of Historic Places.
