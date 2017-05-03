Cuomo Announces Taste NY Inaugural Craft Beer Challenge
Nearly 70 breweries are participating in the challenge, including the FX Matt Brewery in Utica and Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown. Cuomo will host a final tasting event for the five breweries with the most online votes on May 17th in New York City, coinciding with American Craft Beer Week, which runs from May 15th through the 21st.
