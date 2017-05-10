C'mon In And Push Me Around

C'mon In And Push Me Around

Do you remember the commercials with the animated yellow cart that said "C'mon in and push me around"? We're talking about the Utica based super-market chain - Chicago Market. You can still see the faded logo on the Salvation Army building in Utica on the corner of Columbia and Cornelia Streets.

