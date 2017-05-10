City Of Utica Door To Door Campaign O...

City Of Utica Door To Door Campaign On Dog Licenses Causing Mixed Opinions

There are 4 comments on the Lite 98.7 story from Tuesday, titled City Of Utica Door To Door Campaign On Dog Licenses Causing Mixed Opinions. In it, Lite 98.7 reports that:

Do you own a dog in the City of Utica? Is your dog licensed? If not, you should look into that. The Animal Control Office of the City Of Utica is beginning a new campaign to make sure.

Everybody Hates Shootica

Long Island City, NY

#1 22 hrs ago
Bothering people about their pets in the slums of Shootica? Hope these tools are naturally bulletproof. Hell of a way to die, trying to drum up income for duh mayuh's office.

MyTopic315

Las Vegas, NV

#2 12 hrs ago
Robert M. Palmieri and his dirty administration at work, let me guess quality of life sweep?

Need the bread

United States

#3 12 hrs ago
The city must REALLY need that money lmfao!
Cain

Utica, NY

#4 4 hrs ago
Great job Utica. This should be done years ago for the safety of dogs extra. To bad if you do Not license your dog. Also a least get the proper shots.
Utica, NY

