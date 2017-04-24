Where Do Car Crashes Happen In Oneida...

Where Do Car Crashes Happen In Oneida County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lite 98.7

Have you ever wondered if there are certain areas here in Oneida County that are more dangerous for driving than others? There could be. We have figures from 2016 that show the number of reported car crashes for the cities and towns here in the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Utica gets an Apple store!! 6 min Picture that 56
Urgent Care 7 min who that 3
Jason POWLES today. 13 min Lincoln Osiris 4
New Hartford Police-Inserra LAWSUIT & A.G. TIME! 16 min Hint 3
Usmail Electric BUSTED in Comets SCAM AUDIT! 23 min Looks scammy 6
Dowtown casino 26 min Little Birdies 9
Kaitlyn Conley (Jun '16) 27 min just my message 162
tenney 41 min Claudia 2018 54
Sociopathic Narcisstic Abuse Rules 3 hr Upstate Toilet Town 26
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC