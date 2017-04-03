Volunteer Firefighters Fighting More Than Flames: Pushing for Equal Healthcare
Firefighters are being diagnosed with cancer at an alarming rate, but for volunteer firefighters there's even more to worry about The cost. Firefighters and volunteer firefighters have the same job: They are on call, they rush into burning buildings, and they put other people's lives ahead of their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|County gives $21,000 to United Way
|6 min
|jrg
|5
|Jean-Luke Williams
|17 min
|Piss on my face
|33
|Commi e fascist bottom feeders
|23 min
|Eastside Ernie
|8
|Adirondak Railroad Beer/Wine Rides (Aug '12)
|27 min
|Derailed
|13
|where do i bring old gas
|30 min
|Duh
|4
|Usmail Electric
|45 min
|Good Job
|74
|i guess no more karen and mike post
|52 min
|mike
|5
|Comets cecelie and rob
|3 hr
|phonytony
|72
|New hartford is the new east utica
|13 hr
|PRIDE OF SAVAGE
|283
|Utica Jr. Comets Sex Abuse Investigation!
|14 hr
|Distract deny
|170
|
|WKTV News (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Acting Director
|45
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC